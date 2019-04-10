John Cena recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and talked about having a lighter load at WrestleMania 35 this year. The biggest show of the year featured Cena bringing back his "Dr. of Thuganomics" gimmick for a segment that ended with Cena taking out Elias after interrupting his musical performance.

"This is the first time in a long time I haven't had to focus on a main-event profile segment," Cena said. "There wasn't that looming WrestleMania Sunday in the back of my mind saying, 'I have to do this and this is what people pay to see.' I had a lot of fun watching it from the crowd last year, because I knew that was going to be special, and this year gave me liberty to have even more fun."

Cena also helped induct 26 kids into WWE's Circle of Champions during a Make-A-Wish event in New York City's Times Square on the Saturday before WrestleMania. He was recognized for granting 600 Wishes at the event.

"I want to make sure everyone has a wonderful experience," Cena said. "For someone to get one wish and their wish is to hang out with you, that's the most awesome thing ever. I have great perspective of what it is and never take it for granted. I'll always try to give as much happiness as I possibly can."

Cena would then help Dana Warrior present veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison with The Warrior Award at the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday night. Cena said Sue introduced him to Make-A-Wish.

"None of this happens without Sue," he said. "She introduced me to a charity that has become part of my value system."