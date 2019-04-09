WWE WrestleMania 35 is now history, and the show was the second highest-grossing event in WWE history, only behind WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Texas. The show grossed $16.9 million, and WWE reported that it drew a sold out crowd of 82,265 fans.

Nest year's WrestleMania will be held on April 5, 2020 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, which is the current home of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the new under-construction football stadium outside of Los Angeles, CA in Inglewood is the front-runner to host WrestleMania 37 in 2021. The stadium, which currently has the working name Los Angeles Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park (LASED), is scheduled to open in 2020 as the home for both the Rams and Chargers NFL franchises. It was noted that city and stadium officials want to use the event as a test run for hosting Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

"We know the power of the WWE brand," said Kathy Schloessman, president of the Los Angeles Sports and Entertainment Commission. "They have hosted several events here in the past such as SummerSlam, Survivor Series, Raw and SmackDown and we have seen the tremendous impact these events have in the community, both economically and socially. Given our focus on attracting major sporting and entertainment events to Los Angeles, WrestleMania is at the top of our list of events we want here."

Los Angeles last hosted WrestleMania in 2005 with WrestleMania 21 at the Staples Center.