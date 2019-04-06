Kelly Klein won ROH Women of Honor World Championship against Mayu Iwatani at tonight's G1 Supercard. This is Klein's second time winning the title. Iwatani won it in February.

After the match, Angelina Love and Velvet Sky made their way to the ring. Mandy Leon was initially on commentary for the match, but came to the ring to help Klein. She would actually attack Klein and the trio would beat up the new champion and a few other women from the division who tried to make the save. The new stable is being called The Allure.

You can check out the title change and Sky/Love's appearance in the videos below: