Sage Northcutt, who became one of the youngest fighters to compete for the UFC, made his promotional debut for ONE Championship Friday at an event entitled Enter the Dragon. And it didn't go well for Northcutt.

The 23-year-old Northcutt was knocked out in just 29 second in Kallang, Singapore by veteran Cosmo Alexandre. The bout served as the co-main event and streamed live on Bleacher Report.

Northcutt had won three consecutive fights between 2017 and 2018 inside the Octagon. He went 6-2 for the UFC between 2015-18 before his contract expired and he signed with ONE Championship along with the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Demetrious Johnson.

Alexandre, who is 37 years old, holds a career kickboxing record of 69-19 with 21 knockouts to his credit and is also now 8-1 in MMA with six victories via finish. He competed for Bellator six times between 2011-12, going 5-1.