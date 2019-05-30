After three years away from the Octagon, Nate Diaz is set to return this August at UFC 241 when he meets Anthony Pettis.

The bout will be part of the event from the Honda Center in Anaheim on August 17 and take place in the welterweight division. Diaz has not fought since 2016 when he lost to Conor McGregor via majority decision.

While the UFC and Diaz have had troubles in terms of contracts and putting fights together, it would appear they are set to push his return to active competition by releasing a hype video through social media. The video features a collection of highlights from the career of Diaz including bouts vs. Donald Cerrone, Michael Johnson and Gray Maynard.



