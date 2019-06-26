AEW has announced that Chris Jericho will be appearing at their upcoming Fight for the Fallen event.

There's no word yet on who Jericho will be wrestling, if he will be in a match, but we will keep you updated.

AEW Fight for the Fallen takes place on Saturday, July 13 from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to victims of gun violence. It will air live on B/R Live for free.

Below is the current Fight for the Fallen card:

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes vs. The Young Bucks

Brandi Rhodes vs. Allie

Kenny Omega vs. Cima

Chris Jericho to appear