Liz Carmouche, who challenged Ronda Rousey for the UFC bantamweight title all the way back in 2013 at UFC 157, will get another crack at becoming a UFC champion later this year.

According to a report by ESPN, Carmouche will meet Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC flyweight title on August 10 when the Octagon heads to Montevideo, Uruguay for a Fight Night card to air on ESPN+ from the Antel Arena.

Carmouche (13-6) holds a victory over Shevchenko (17-3) from 2010 when they met at a regional show in Oklahoma. Carmouche scored a second round TKO victory at that time.

The only other two losses Shevchenko has suffered came at the hands of current two-division UFC champion Amanda Nunes. She defended her title with a knockout of Jessica Eye earlier this month.

Rousey and Carmouche met in the first-ever women's MMA match in the UFC six years ago. Rousey scored a first round submission win.