The 2009 battle between Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida will be enshrined forever this July in the "Fight Wing" of the UFC Hall of Fame. The bout will be inducted in the same venue it took place in almost 10 years ago to the day.

The UFC Hall of Fame ceremony takes place Friday, July 5 from The Pearl at the Palms Casino in Las Vegas. It will stream live on UFC Fight Pass.

"There are certain guys that when you match them up, there's no doubt in your mind that it's going to be a good fight, and this was one of those fights," UFC president Dana White said. "This fight represents everything that fans around the world love about UFC and the sport of mixed martial arts. Diego and Clay are two maniacs and as soon as the fight began, they both came out blasting each other, it was crazy! This was an absolute war and both guys gave everything they had for all three rounds. This fight was so good it was named the 2009 Fight of the Year. It is one of the best displays of heart, endurance and will to win that you will ever see. Congratulations to Diego Sanchez and Clay Guida on a fight that will always be remembered as one of the best ever!"

Sanchez came into the bout 22-2 with victories over former champions Nick Diaz, Karo Parisyan and Joe Riggs. Guida, meanwhile, was 25-6 and held victories over Nate Diaz, Mac Danzig and former titleholder Josh Thomson.

"When you take a rampaging beast like Diego Sanchez, and a wild Tasmanian devil like me, you get a recipe for Fight of the Year, and that's what we gave UFC fans that night," said Guida. "The fans were the true winners and they deserved it more than anyone. Thank you for inducting this prolific battle into the UFC Hall of Fame! On behalf of my team, family, and friends that helped us prepare for that fight, we are truly honored!"

After 15 minutes of intense, back-and-forth action, Sanchez was declared the winner via split decision. The victory would catapult him into a title fight vs. then-champion BJ Penn at UFC 107.

"The fight with Guida was really fun," said Sanchez. "My mentality was that it was time to get street on this wrestler and that's exactly what I did!"



