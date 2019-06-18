WWE NXT Superstar Bobby Fish has been pulled from upcoming EVOLVE events.

WWN Live announced today that Fish has been pulled from their EVOLVE 129 event on June 29 from Queens, and EVOLVE 130 on June 30 from Brooklyn. Fish will still appear for the meet & greets, but he will not be wrestling.

WWN also announced that Fish's partner Kyle O'Reilly will wrestle Josh Briggs in singles action at EVOLVE 130. NXT Superstar Babatunde Aiyegbusi vs. JD Drake has also been announced for EVOLVE 130.

There's no word yet on why Fish was pulled. We noted last week how O'Reilly revealed a back injury was keeping him from working the UK Download Festival. Fish did wrestle at last week's NXT TV tapings, but O'Reilly did not. O'Reilly and Fish are scheduled for a tag team match at the "Takeover: Toronto II" event during WWE SummerSlam weekend on August 10.

EVOLVE 129 will also feature Roderick Strong and O'Reilly vs. WWN Champion JD Drake and Anthony Henry. Fish will be in The Undisputed Era's corner. EVOLVE 130 will also feature Strong vs. Theory in a non-title Grudge Match. Fish will be in Strong's corner. The injured Tommaso Ciampa is also scheduled for meet & greets at both events.

On a related note, WWN has also announced that NXT General Manager William Regal, who also works as WWE's Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting, will be helping with the next WWN Recruitment Camp that runs from August 16 - August 18 in Port Richey, FL. They made the announcement with the following blurb today, noting that the first-ever three-day camp last April was a hit:

"The first ever three-day WWN Recruitment Camp last April was an unprecedented learning experience and opportunity. Stephen Wolf earned a WWN contract and a tryout at the WWE Performance Center from this opportunity. WWN is finalizing the details of the next camp. It will take place August 16th-18th in Port Richey, FL. We are excited to announce that the legendary William Regal will take part in this camp. We will have an official press release out later this week with all the details."