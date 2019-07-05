- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "Zack & Curt Figure It Out" series with Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins. The RAW Superstars visit Comic & Figure Addicts in Union City, California and stumble upon a rare Mattel Jeff Hardy action figure, or do they?

- WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole turns 30 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Hillbilly Jim turns 66, former ECW, WWE and WCW star Jamie Dundee turns 47 and "Nasty Boy" Jerry Sags turns 54.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and addressed fan comments on how the two have no chemistry between each other. Apparently fans on social media have been talking about why they believe the relationship is not real. Rollins and Lynch had been dating for a while before WWE started featuring them on TV together.

Lynch tweeted and mentioned Monday's RAW main event against Andrade and Zelina Vega.

She wrote, "Yo, @WWERollins, internet says we need to work on our chemistry. Will you Gorilla Press me like this after we win on Monday?"

You can see Becky's tweet with Rollins' GIF response below: