- Above is a bonus clip from this week's "Miz & Mrs." episode on the USA Network, featuring The Miz and Maryse discussing their $900 wheel of cheese.

- Finn Balor turns 38 years old today.

- Sheamus tweeted the following look at his hair style this week, while wearing a WWE referee t-shirt. It looks like he may have been filming some sort of project, which could have been the WWE Studios Main Event movie that is being shot for Netflix this week.

Sheamus, who recently dropped 40 pounds and says he is in the best shape of his life, has been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown after reportedly suffering a concussion. He was recently cleared to return to action, but there's no word yet on why WWE has delayed the return to the storylines. He recently returned to making promotional appearances for WWE, adding to the speculation on an upcoming return.