Former WWE Star AJ Lee shared a story on social media about having to deal with racism. She wrote that a woman driving by in her car shouted at AJ to go back to where she came from.

The former Divas Champion responded that instead of being angry she was going to keep writing about strong, brilliant, Latina superheroes.

Her full story was, "A moment ago, a woman driving by in her car shouted at me to go back to where I came from. Instead of being angry, I'm just going to sit at my computer and keep writing about strong, brilliant, Latina superheroes. That'd probably really pi** her off. #RepresentationMatters."

Below is AJ's tweet: