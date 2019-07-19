- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Sebastian Suave vs. Tarik (Last Man Standing Match) from Smash Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Earlier this week it was reported NJPW Announcer Chris Charlton's role would be minimized as he would be only providing translations for English fans, and no other commentary. While NJPW was fine with Charlton's role, apparently TV Asahi (a partner of NJPW World) and other "outside forces" felt he didn't have the proper voice to help call the action. In this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter it was reported that both New Japan and TV Asahi were flooded by fans who were against this change. There was enough support that Charlton will now resume his normal role at the booth going forward.

- PWG has announced more entrants for this year's Battle of Los Angeles tournament that will take place on September 19, 20, and 22 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles. Here are the revealed names so far: Brody King, Joey Janela, Lucky Kid, Fenix, Tony Deppen, Jake Atlas, Caveman Ugg, Bandido, Orange Cassidy, Mick Moretti, Darby Allin, Artemis Spencer, Jonathan Gresham, and A-Kid.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.