- Ring of Honor's next event is Summer Supercard on August 9 in Toronto, below is what the card currently looks like.

* Matt Taven (c) vs. Alex Shelley (ROH World Championship)

* Guerrillas of Destiny vs. The Briscoes (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

* Kelly Klein (c) vs. Tasha Steelz (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Caristico, Soberano Jr., and Stuka Jr. vs. Barbaro Cavernario, Hechicero, and Templario

- PWG announced Flip Gordon won't be wrestling at tonight's Sixteen event due to an injury. The specific injury was not given. Gordon was scheduled to face Trey Miguel, but will be replaced by Andy Brown. Below is what the card looks like.

* The Rascalz (c) vs. LAX (PWG World Tag Team Championship)

* Brody King vs. David Starr

* Black Taurus, Laredo Kid, & Puma King vs. Bandido, Flamita, & Rey Horus

* "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela vs. Jungle Boy

* Darby Allin vs. MJF

* Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent?) vs. The Dark Order (Evil Uno & Stu Grayson)

* Andy Brown vs. "The Fresh Prince of Mid-Air" Trey Miguel