WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-PAC" Waltman took to his X-PAC 12360 show this week to give his thoughts on the first round A Block of the NJPW G1 Climax. For Waltman, Will Ospreay was a standout talent and the "best" the company has to offer in form of talent.

"As someone that's specialty was that style of match, a David and Goliath match, I just thought it was done really well," Waltman said. "Ospreay, I think he's the best guy they have especially for the global expansion here in the States. You know, a blond-haired f--king kid with blue eyes. Good looking f--ker, too. His gears are all on point - I was hoping he would win. Lance did great though, I was really happy for Lance. I hope they use Lance more moving forward. I hope they use him better."

Reports circulated following the G1 Climax first round last weekend about the lack of attendance in the American Airlines arena for the event. Despite the apparently lackluster crowd, Waltman thought it was plenty good enough for a New Japan event in Dallas.

"It's weird, people have a short memory of how f--king tough it was to put asses in seats not too long ago, to where they're going, 'Oh, they can't even sell out the f--king American Airlines arena?' I mean, it was over half full... AXS TV produced that, right?" Waltman checked. "They're not in the wrestling industry where they're used to having to, for cosmetic reasons, move people. They shot it like everyone else would shoot it. So yeah, it probably would look better aesthetically if there were more people, but I thought the crowd looked just fine. I thought it was very respectable."

Night two of the G1 Climax will take place this Saturday (July 13) with the B-Block first round matches. The final card is below:

Hirooki Goto vs. Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii vs. Jeff Cobb

Tetsuya Naito vs. Toru Nano

Jon Moxley vs. Taichi

Juice Robinson vs. Shingo Takagi

In addition, several A-Block competitors will be in action in tag team matches:

Kazuchika Okada and YOSHI-HASHI vs. Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.

Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino and Ren Narita vs. Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors and KENTA

Lance Archer and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Chase Owens and Bad Luck Fale

Kota Ibushi, Will Ospreay and Yuya Uemura vs. BUSHI, EVIL and SANADA