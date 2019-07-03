WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Street Profits are still technically a part of the black & gold brand roster, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

This week's RAW appearance by Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins was not seen as their official main roster call-up, but they are still expected to appear on RAW at various times.

Regarding Monday's appearance, Meltzer noted that there were a lot of backstage politics involved, although it wasn't specified what that meant. Meltzer also speculated that The Profits appeared due to new RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman having his "fingerprints" on this week's show. They may have appeared as a "Heyman move" to get new, fresh faces on the show.

It was also noted that there could be an interesting situation brewing with Heyman and new SmackDown Executive Director Eric Bischoff, with a potential "battle" over who gets the top NXT call-ups on their brand. There's also the potential issue with Triple H wanting to keep certain talents on NXT until he feels like they're ready to be called up. There's still no real word on how Triple H is fitting into the latest WWE creative shake-up with Heyman and Bischoff being hired, but there is an interesting layer added there with NXT and potential call-ups.

Ford and Dawkins are still listed on the NXT roster as of this writing. They are set to defend their titles at the "Takeover: Toronto II" event during WWE SummerSlam weekend on Saturday, August 10.