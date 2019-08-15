According to TMZ, former UFC champion Conor McGregor punched an elderly man in the head this past April inside an Ireland bar. The incident was caught on film inside The Marble Arch Pub in Dublin.

The report states that McGregor entered the pub and lined up shots of his whiskey for everyone to drink. However, one person declined and McGregor continued to place a cup in front of him to drink.

After "Notorious" took his shot with others, he threw a left-hand at the person who declined directly in the face. McGregor was immediately removed from the pub by two people and cops were called. An investigation has been on-going since the incident, but no reports have been filed in regards to charges made against the UFC fighter.

UFC president Dana White recently stated that McGregor could be in line to challenge the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, who meet for the unified UFC lightweight title later this year.