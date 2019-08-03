El Hijo del Fantasma (Jorge Alcantar), known to Lucha Underground fans as King Cuerno, is expected to start with WWE in the September class at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE has had interest in the 35 year old Cuerno since the first season of Lucha Underground because he speaks perfect English and he's a strong worker. The rumors picked up back in March when he was released from his Lucha Underground contract, which had prevented WWE from signing him. WWE reportedly made an offer to Cuerno at one point, and wanted the former AAA Cruiserweight Champion to participate in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic, but AAA and Lucha Underground would not allow him to enter.

On a related note, the Observer reports that there have been rumblings of a number of major names starting with WWE in the September PC class.

Above is Cuerno's 2015 match with Killshot (Shane Strickland), now known as "Swerve" Isaiah Scott in WWE NXT.

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

