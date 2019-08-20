As we previously reported, WWE confirmed today that they have reached an agreement with the USA Network "in principle" to air NXT live on Wednesday nights on the USA Network starting on September 18th at 8/7C. The show will emanate each week from Full Sail University.

NXT will be available on demand on the WWE Network every Thursday beginning at 8/7C. The current format of NXT has been airing on Wednesday nights on the WWE Network since 2015.

"The move to USA Network provides an opportunity to deepen our relationship with NBCUniversal and further build the NXT brand," said WWE CEO Vince McMahon. "Over the long term, our goal is to develop a following that can be monetized to the same level as our flagship programs, Raw and SmackDown."

NXT TakeOver events will continue to stream live exclusively on WWE Network.