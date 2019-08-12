WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin was a guest on KFC Radio this week to talk about his legendary career in WWE and entertainment. When asked about his finishing move, "The Stone Cold Stunner", Steve Austin had a fellow WWE legend in mind when he chose who has reacted best to the maneuver.

"Yeah, [The Rock is my favorite sell of all time] because who would have figured, that guy, I hit him with that damn stunner and half the time I'd have to watch out because he'd crash over me," Austin laughed. "And The Rock, I mean he's always been like 275, and when his legs or whatever careened off the ropes and hit you in the head, it's like, 'Goddamn, that hurts!' And who would have thought then as he was flip-flopping around the ring for a stunner that now, today as we speak, he's the biggest movie star in the world. You're welcome, The Rock."

You can see the full clip below:

Straight Up Steve Austin August 12 on @USA_Network after Raw. RT @KFCradio: From selling the stunner to being the biggest movie star on the planet "You're welcome, The Rock" is an all time line from @SteveAustinBSR https://t.co/F5Hi4y7HgP pic.twitter.com/nR4VYtOMvW — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 7, 2019

Ever the successful movie star, The Rock's most recent film, Hobbs & Shaw, has earned around $108.51 million domestically as of this past weekend.

Austin has been occupied working on his "Straight Up Steve Austin" TV show that will debut tonight after RAW goes off the air. The season premiere will feature Austin's chat with actor, comedian and retired Marine Rob Riggle.

Some superstars have adopted a variation of the stunner into their repertoire of moves, including Kevin Owens, who recently made it his new finishing maneuver. Although Austin eventually endorsed Owens using his signature move, he made sure to tell Sports Illustrated,"[Kevin Owens] can talk a lot of trash, he is great in the ring, and he's using my finisher, but hell, no one is going to be the next Steve Austin."