As noted on Tuesday, AEW recently filed to trademark the "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite" name, which looks to be the official name of their weekly TNT TV show.
In an update, the Xfinity TV guide has confirmed that "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite" will be the name of the show.
The guide lists a two-hour preview special that is set to air on Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm ET, which is the night before the big premiere on October 2. The name of the countdown special is "Countdown to All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite."
The big AEW TNT premiere will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the current line-up for that show:
* Jon Moxley appears live
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners
* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion
* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler
AEW Dynamite going up against the Wild Card game! pic.twitter.com/uzZuv3EAL9— Michael (@mikeVSphilly) September 18, 2019