As noted on Tuesday, AEW recently filed to trademark the "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite" name, which looks to be the official name of their weekly TNT TV show.

In an update, the Xfinity TV guide has confirmed that "All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite" will be the name of the show.

The guide lists a two-hour preview special that is set to air on Tuesday, October 1 at 8pm ET, which is the night before the big premiere on October 2. The name of the countdown special is "Countdown to All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite."

The big AEW TNT premiere will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. Below is the current line-up for that show:

* Jon Moxley appears live

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and two mystery partners

* Nyla Rose vs. Riho to crown the first-ever AEW Women's Champion

* MJF vs. Brandon Cutler