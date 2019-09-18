Roderick Strong defeated The Velveteen Dream to become the new WWE NXT North American Champion on tonight's NXT USA Network premiere.
This is Strong's first run with the title and he is just the fifth Superstar to hold it. Dream won the title back on the February 20 NXT episode by defeating Johnny Gargano.
The Undisputed Era assisted Strong in the match and they now hold all the gold in NXT. Adam Cole is the NXT Champion and the NXT Tag Team Titles are held by Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.
Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at Full Sail Live on the USA Network:
