Cody Rhodes took on Shawn Spears last night at AEW All Out in Chicago with Cody picking up the victory. At ringside, Tully Blanchard cornered Spears, MJF was in Cody's corner. After some outside shenanigans took place, Arn Anderson came out to a massive pop to give Spears a spinebuster in the middle of the ring.

The Rock caught the video of Anderson's appearance and praised both his spinebuster and Jim Ross' call of the action.

"So much fun for the crowd!! Double A!! Spine on the pine. No one better!! And great call Jim Ross."



After his appearance, Anderson joined Cody backstage to talk a bit about AEW to Jennifer Decker.

"The fact is, this product, these kids, these men, these women are giving you their heart, soul, blood, guts, anything it takes to win you over," Anderson said. "To get your attention and when they get you over they're gonna show ya that the gold standard that their setting now is soon going to be the platinum standard. All you gotta do is give these people their support, and I'm talking everybody from this beautiful young lady to that gentleman holding the camera.

"Give them a little bit of encouragement. You're going to see the tag team division take off and the fact of the matter is this company is on fire, and I mean on fire. Times are a-chagin', okay? But there's one thing that's a constant. Tully said nobody knows the Rhodes, like him. Nobody knows Tully Blanchard, like Arn Anderson."

You can check out Anderson's All Out appearance and full comments in the videos below.