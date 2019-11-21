As seen in the video above, Wrestling Inc.'s own Andy Malnoske took some time at the 80's WrestlingCon to speak with the former WWE tag team, Ax and Smash of Demolition. The duo looks back on their careers fondly, mentioning how they were lucky to work with some of the greatest tag teams from their era.

"We're lucky enough to wrestle the greatest tag teams ever and now that we're a little bit older, you look back at some of the matches we had and everything, we were very lucky to be able to work with those guys," Smash said. "It was a great life; when people come up to you and say, 'Hey, I remember that match at the Sky Dome!' It makes you feel good because they felt good."

"It wasn't a job, it was getting paid to go out, and perform, and have fun, and you have fond memories. You try to pick out one or two and it's just impossible," Ax added.

At the prospect of one day joining the WWE Hall Of Fame, Ax responded by saying they're not allowed in without "buying a ticket" first. Smash stays optimistic about the idea and thinks that anything is possible in the world of pro wrestling.

"We just have to figure out - we have to make enough money to buy a ticket. We can't get in without buying a ticket," Ax stated.

"You never know what's going to happen," Smash said.

Although they shared similarities like wearing face paint and spiked attire to the ring, Demolition believes that they were not some sort of carbon copy of The Road Warriors Animal and Hawk. Smash and Ax miss working with The Road Warriors, and they talked about how difficult it's been to accept Hawk's passing back in October 2003.

"[They're] good friends of ours. It's sad about Hawk [passing] but we see Animal around these events quite often," Ax explained.

"I don't think we were [a carbon copy]. We looked different, we wrestled different than they were," Smash noted. "They were a great tag team, and like Ax was saying, very good friends of ours. We do miss Hawk a lot, too."

Demolition's full interview with Wrestling Inc's Andy Malnoske aired as part today's episode of our WINCLY podcast.

