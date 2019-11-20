Audie Attar, the manager for former UFC champion Conor McGregor, revealed that talks are ongoing between the two sides in regards to a 2020 bout with Donald Cerrone. The fight would take place at UFC 246 in January if it is agreed upon.

"I would say that talks have been progressing," Attar told South China Morning Post. "We've met them, we're in close communication with them. I would hope that an announcement could happen in the coming weeks, but at the end of the day, it's still a work in progress."

McGregor eluded to the time frame for his return during a recent series of media appearances. He has also been discussing "Cowboy" as a potential opponent for several months.

The last time "Notorious" stepped foot inside the Octagon, he suffered a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC lightweight title. Some wondered if he might leave the sport following the defeat, but Attar knew better.

"I always knew he wasn't going to end on that note," he said. "He never has to fight one fight more in his life. He actually is a competitor. He dares to do things differently. He strives for greatness and dreams for things that nobody thought he could accomplish."