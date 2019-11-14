AEW Dynamite has topped WWE NXT in viewership for the seventh week in a row.

Wednesday's post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 957,000 viewers while NXT drew 750,000 viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. Despite both shows being neck-in-neck last week, Dynamite outscored NXT by 27.6% this week.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150 for the 18-49 demo, while NXT ranked #22. AEW ranked #37 in total viewership, while NXT ranked #41 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 822,000 viewers and ranked #8 in the Cable Top 150, and #31 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 813,000 viewers and ranked #12 in the Cable Top 150, and #32 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic, topping NXT's 0.25 rating in the same demo by 72%. Last week's AEW episode drew a 0.35 in that demographic while NXT drew a 0.30.

The NBA game between the Warriors and the Lakers on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic at #1 with a 0.86 rating, but just 1.992 million viewers. Hannity on Fox News topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.426 million viewers, but ranked #11 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Country Music Awards on ABC at 8pm topped the night in viewership on network TV with a whopping 11.270 million viewers. The awards also topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 2.0 rating.

To compare, this week's pro wrestling viewership looks like this so far:

* Monday's taped WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 2.058 million viewers, down from last week's 2.136 million viewers, and the lowest non-holiday viewership in RAW history. RAW was #10 for the night in viewership on cable and #4 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150, for the third week in a row, with an average 0.64 cable rating

* Tuesday's Total Divas episode on the E! network drew 258,000 viewers, up from last week's 191,000 viewers, which was the lowest viewership in the history of the show. Total Divas ranked #58 on the Cable Top 150 this week with a 0.13 cable rating in the 18-49 demo

* Tuesday's WWE Backstage episode on FS1 drew 100,000 viewers in the 11pm hour, up from last week's 49,000 viewers for the official premiere. The show did not make the Cable Top 150 again this week and no rating is available because of that

* Wednesday's post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT drew 957,000 viewers, up from last week's 822,000 viewers. Dynamite was #37 for the night in viewership on cable and #5 in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.43 rating

* Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network drew 750,000 viewers, down from last week's 813,000 viewers. NXT ranked #41 for the night in viewership on cable, and #22 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Below is our 2019 NXT Viewership Tracker:

September 18 Episode: 1.179 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

September 25 Episode: 1.006 million viewers (one hour on the USA Network)

October 2 Episode: 891,000 viewers (season premiere, both hours on the USA Network)

October 9 Episode: 790,000 viewers

October 16 Episode: 712,000 viewers

October 23 Episode: 698,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 580,000 viewers with a 0.18 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 813,000 viewers with a 0.30 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 750,000 viewers with a 0.25 demographic in the 18-49 demographic

November 20 Episode:

Below is our 2019 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

October 2 Episode: 1.409 million viewers (premiere episode)

October 9 Episode: 1.018 million viewers (on TNT, 122k on truTV)

October 16 Episode: 1.014 million viewers

October 23 Episode: 963,000 viewers

October 30 Episode: 789,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 6 Episode: 822,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 13 Episode: 957,000 viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Full Gear episode)

November 20 Episode: