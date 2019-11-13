- The WWE WrestleMania 36 pre-sale is underway and runs through Friday, November 15th at 12:00 am ET. Some of the valid pre-sale codes include WWEVIP, NXTLIVE and NETWORK. You can purchase tickets at Ticketmaster by clicking here.

- Paramount Animation and WWE Studios have moved the upcoming animated feature Rumble back six months, Deadline reports. The movie was scheduled to be released on July 31, 2020, however has been moved to January 29, 2021 after Paramount pulled their Rugrats movie from the latter date and taking it off their schedule.

Rumble features Will Arnett, Terry Crews and Geraldine Viswanathan as the lead voice cast. Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch will also be voicing characters in the film.

- Liv Morgan has not been seen on WWE television since suffering a defeat to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown this past July. After the loss, Morgan stated, "Charlotte was right and when I come back I'm going to be real!"

Morgan, who was moved to RAW as part of the WWE Draft last month, seemed to tease a new look on social media. She posted the photo below on Twitter with a goth look: