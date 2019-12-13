WWE has announced a Ladder Match stipulation for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles match that was previously announced for Sunday's WWE TLC pay-per-view.

The match will see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day defend their titles against The Revival.

The 2019 WWE TLC pay-per-view takes place this Sunday, December 15 from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Below is the updated announced card:

TLC Match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles

The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

Open Challenge for the RAW Tag Team Titles

TBD vs. The Viking Raiders (c)

TLC Match

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Tables Match

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz

Aleister Black vs. Buddy Murphy