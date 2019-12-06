WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has admitted that he is not a fan of Bray Wyatt's "The Fiend" character wrestling under a red light.

Speaking as a guest on WWE Backstage this week, Rollins discussed his thoughts on the red light which bathes The Fiend's matches. Rollins blamed the lighting for hampering his match against Wyatt at October's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view, which was panned by fans. Rollins candidly admitted that the match was "a mess."

"So that was a mess for me," Rollins admitted. "Because first of all, you're in this dark red. The cell is also red and so you're trying to navigate around the edges of the cell and it's very tight quarters to begin with. It was a mess. It was very difficult to deal with especially not knowing what was going to happen.

"I for one am not a fan [of the red light]. I think it affects my performance personally."

Rollins isn't the only one who isn't a fan of The Fiend's red light. SmackDown announcer Corey Graves stated on the WWE After The Bell podcast last month that he is not a fan of the red light being used during Wyatt's matches.

"Everything that Bray Wyatt has been doing is awesome, it's definitely a bright spot in WWE whether it be on RAW or SmackDown," Corey said. "But I can say that I am not looking forward to any more of that damn red light during The Fiend matches. I'm not going to get on another rant because I already wasted enough breath on the top of the show, but let's hope Bray Wyatt defends the title. I could totally use some Firefly Funhouse music, and some puppets, and lights during a WWE main event."