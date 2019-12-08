Cody Rhodes announced that there will be two future AEW Dynamite locations revealed tomorrow.

Rhodes' tweeted tonight, "Not just one... But two future Dynamite location announcements tomorrow!"

Below is the latest lineup for next week's show:

* Cody and QT Marshall vs. The Butcher and The Blade (with The Bunny)

* The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz (Street Fight)

* Big Swole vs. Emi Sakura