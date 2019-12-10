WWE is teasing splitting up Andrade and Zelina Vega.

Last night on Raw, Andrade and Humberto Carrillo competed in a bout against one another. During the match, Zelina Vega attempted to get involved but Andrade accidentally shoved her off the apron, distracting him and allowing Carrillo to roll him up for the win. The two then got in an argument with one another inside the ring.

Outside of the ring, the argument intensified. In the above video, Andrade and Vega discuss what happened in the ring, with Vega doing most of the talking.

"This is your fault, I'm over this," Vega yelled at Andrade. "This isn't even you. Don't even talk to me like that, because you know... we were always on the same page."

Andrade left before being interviewed, stating it was Vega's fault for the loss. Vega continued her rant when he left.

"Andrade and I are fine, OK? We're totally fine, it has never been more fine," Vega continued. "We have had disagreements before, we will get through his. However, he needs to understand that is was not my fault. It was just a miscommunication, that is all. That's it."

Vegas was first paired with Andrade in July of 2017 in NXT. The duo were drafted to SmackDown in April of 2018.