One of AEW's top stars may have been injured at Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite television tapings.

Rey Fenix faced Joey Janela after last night's AEW Dynamite episode in a match for next week's show. During the match, Fenix appeared to have suffered some sort of neck injury after a piledriver from Janela. After the match, Fenix had to be helped to the back.

It's not known if the injury is serious, or if it was just a stinger. It was noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, that Fenix has been hurting lately, and then got hurt worse in the match.

Stay tuned for updates on Fenix. You can check out video of Fenix after the match below:



