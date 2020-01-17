New WWE on-air personality Alyse Ashton made her official TV debut for the company on tonight's WWE SmackDown episode.

Alyse appeared in a backstage segment with Shorty G and Sheamus, which set up their match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. You can see that segment above.

Ashton's real name is Alyse Zwick and she is an actress, TV news personality/host, and an Emmy-nominated traffic reporter for FOX5 NYC. She is from New York City. Alyse has been hosting This Week In WWE on the WWE Network with Scott Stanford, and has also worked on two international programs, WWE Bottom Line and WWE Experience. Alyse also currently works as a host with the NHL's New York Islanders, and still works for FOX5.

As seen below, Alyse took to Twitter after the show and said she's excited to introduce herself to the WWE Universe.

"Pretty great night at Friday Night Smackdown! THRILLED to introduce Alyse Ashton to the #WWEUniverse !! [woman raising hand emoji] [party popper emoji] [heart emoji] [woman raising hand emoji] #Smackdown #TheBlueBrand @WWEonFOX @WWEUniverse"

Alyse and Kayla Braxton handled backstage duties on this week's SmackDown FOX episode. There's no word yet on if Alyse will take over the role and work it by herself, or if they will continue to tag team the show.

WWE hired Zwick back in October. The Ashton name is new to her.

You can see Alyse's full tweet below, along with her recent tweet on This Week In WWE, and recent photos of Alyse at her other gigs: