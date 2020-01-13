WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves made an interesting cryptic tweet as this week's RAW episode was going off the air on the USA Network.

"Wow. F*** this. Fire me. I'm already fired," Graves tweeted, which was seemingly a reference to a Ric Flair promo on WCW Monday Nitro in the 90s that you can check out below.

There's no word yet on if Graves was referring to RAW or the Fist Fight main event, which ended with Buddy Murphy helping Seth Rollins and The Authors of Pain defeat Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Big Show. You can click here to read details on the main event and show-closing angle, along with photos and videos.

Graves also made an interesting tweet around the time of the Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley match on RAW. As noted, Lashley won that match after a ringside confrontation between Lana and Liv Morgan, which was done to set up Rusev and Liv vs. Lashley and Lana on next Monday's RAW.

"No one cares. #RAW #AfterTheBell," Graves wrote, plugging his After The Bell podcast on the WWE Podcast Network.

Graves has not posted any follow-up tweets to the aforementioned tweets that are making the rounds, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated. It's likely that Graves will address the comments or at least the RAW segments during an upcoming edition of After The Bell.

You can see both full tweets below: