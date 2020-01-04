It was a wild and crazy bout between former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Lance Archer and Jon Moxley on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14. Both men competed in a Texas Deathmatch. After a strong fight between the two, Moxley walked out of the Tokoyo Dome the new, and two-time IWGP US Champion. He is now the eighth champion to hold the title.

Moxley was stripped from the IWGP US title back in October, due to flight cancellation because of a typhoon that hit Japan earlier that week leading up to King of Pro Wrestling. Originally, Moxley was to defend the title against former IWGP US titleholder, Juice Robinson, at King of Pro Wrestling 2019. Instead, the match changed to Archer versus Robinson. Archer walked out the new IWGP US champion.

Tomorrow night during night two of Wrestle Kingdom 14, Moxley will defend the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Robinson. Robinson just won the IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships with fellow friend/partner David Finlay on the first night of Wrestle Kingdom 14.











