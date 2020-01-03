- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Jimmy Havoc and Randy Myers from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- Montreal Quebec's Native Son and new Ring of Honor World Champion, PCO (Pierre Carl Ouellet), will grace the Montreal Canadiens vs. Winnipeg Jets hockey match this upcoming January 6, 7pm at the Bell Centre. PCO, also called The French Canadian Frankenstein, himself, has played in the Quebec Major College Hockey League and credits much of his success to the hard-hitting core values and rigorous regimen instilled in him by the sport.

- IWGP US Champion Lance Archer had a message for Jon Moxley before their Texas Deathmatch at Night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14. Moxley was stripped of the title back in October after poor weather forced Moxley off an event. Archer then defeated Juice Robinson for the title at NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling.

"I've been coming up for eight and a half years and this is my time!" Archer said. "Not you, or anybody else. No little s--- is going to take my title! I'm the US Champion and there's nothing you, or anybody else, can do about it. On January 4, I'm going to have a good time, a really good time—it's not going to be a good time for you because in this Texas Deathmatch I don't have to pin you, I just have to hurt you, so you never get up again."

- In the video below, the NJPW English announce team (Kevin Kelly, Gino Gambino, Rocky Romero, and Chris Charlton) preview both nights of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 and 5. Be sure to join Wrestling Inc. for complete coverage of both nights, beginning at 2 am ET for Night 1, and 12 am ET for Night 2. We will also have a WINC Podcast immediately following the second show.