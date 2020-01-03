UFC president Dana White has helped put together some of the biggest fights in mixed martial arts history. That includes Conor McGregor becoming a two-division champion, Jon Jones vs. Daniel Cormier, the rise of Ronda Rousey and countless others.

However, one bouts that eluded White continues to leave him with a sense of regret.

"The only fight that I wanted to make that was never made was Brock Lesnar vs. Fedor Emelianenko," White told UFC.com. "We were going to do it at Texas Stadium. But I couldn't get a deal done with Fedor, so it never happened."

White has been able to get just about anybody he wants to come to the UFC, but timing issues always kept Emelianenko from competing inside the Octagon.

The two sides were very close back in 2012-13, but the passing of Fedor's father halted his career. Shortly there after, Lesnar left the UFC and returned to the WWE.

Emelianenko is now competing for Bellator MMA, having just defeated former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton "Rampage" Jackson.