Henry Cejudo will get his wish after all.

Cejudo, who was the UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion before surrendering the 125-pound title, will defend his 135-pound belt against former featherweight champion Jose Aldo at UFC 250. The fight is scheduled for May 9 in Sao Paulo, Brazil, according to a report by ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

After relinquishing his flyweight title, Cejudo made it clear he wanted to face Aldo next despite the fact that Aldo had just suffered a close decision loss to Marlon Moraes.

Cejudo is coming off a victory over Moraes from last June at UFC 238 when he claimed the vacant bantamweight championship. Aldo held the WEC and UFC featherweight titles for several years before losing to Conor McGregor.

The UFC will crown a new flyweight champion this coming Saturday night when Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo collide.