As noted, New Japan Pro Wrestling recently announced that they will return to Madison Square Garden in New York City for their Wrestle Dynasty event on Saturday, August 22. This is the same night as the WWE NXT "Takeover: Boston" event at the TD Garden in Boston, MA during SummerSlam weekend.

While Boston is about a 4 hour drive from New York City, NJPW officials were not trying to go up against Takeover that weekend, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio.

NJPW officials reportedly were not aware that this was SummerSlam Weekend 2020, they just wanted another date for MSG and it turned out that the night available for Wrestle Dynasty was the night before WWE's SummerSlam pay-per-view in Boston at the TD Garden, and the night of the first-ever "Takeover: Boston" event. NJPW running in the next biggest market during SummerSlam Weekend is said to be just a coincidence.

Stay tuned for updates on Wrestle Dynasty and SummerSlam Week.