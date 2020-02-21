As previously reported, Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg are currently not scheduled for WrestleMania 36. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Triple H is also not scheduled for the show. Unless plans change, it will be the first time since WrestleMania 23 that Triple H has not wrestled at the event.

WWE reportedly has plans for six different women's matches on the WrestleMania 36 card, according to The Observer.

Charlotte Flair vs. WWE NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is the only official match for The Grandest Stage of Them All as of this writing. Shayna Baszler vs. RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch is rumored, as is Naomi vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. The other matches will be the 3rd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal, a tag team match with WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane, and one other to be named.

There are also plans for the 7th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal to take place this year.

There's no word yet on what RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins and Murphy will be doing at WrestleMania, but Rollins is likely headed for a blow-off to the feud with Kevin Owens, either in a singles or a tag team match. There's also no word on what top SmackDown Superstars like Sheamus and Daniel Bryan will be doing. We should have a better idea of the SmackDown Tag Team Titles match after WWE Super ShowDown when The New Day defends against John Morrison and The Miz as a title change has been rumored.

WrestleMania 36 will take place on April 5 from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Kickoff pre-show will likely begin at 5pm ET with the main show beginning at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.

Below is the updated announced card for WrestleMania 36, along with rumored and unconfirmed matches:

WWE Universal Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

NXT Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

RUMORED BUT NOT CONFIRMED:

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Humberto Carrillo and/or others vs. Andrade (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

TBA vs. Braun Strowman (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. The New Day (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

TBA vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Naomi vs. Bayley (c)

Edge vs. Randy Orton

John Cena vs. Elias

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

7th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

3rd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal

Sixth women's match and other matches TBD

Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter

Subscribe to The Wrestling Observer by clicking here. Each issue has coverage and analysis of all the major news, plus history pieces. New subscribers can also receive free classic issues.