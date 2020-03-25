AEW has announced that Brodie Lee's in-ring debut will happen on tonight's Dynamite episode.

There's no word yet on who Lee will be wrestling, but the in-ring debut was announced in the new promo seen below. The former Luke Harper made his AEW debut on last week's show, as The Exalted One of The Dark Order.

Tonight's Dynamite episode on TNT will air live from Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL, from a closed set with no crowd due to the coronavirus pandemic. Below is the updated line-up:

* Brodie Lee makes his AEW in-ring debut

* Kenny Omega defends the AAA Mega Title against Sammy Guevara

* Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match

* Lucha Bros vs. Best Friends in a Parking Lot Street Fight

* Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc

* Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho confrontation

Cody will also be doing commentary with Tony Schiavone at some point during the show.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's Dynamite episode, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.