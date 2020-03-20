- Above is today's Feature Match Friday exclusive between Tama Tonga and Ethan HD from DEFY Wrestling, courtesy of Powerslam.tv! Check out Powerslam.tv and use the coupon code WRESTLINGINC to receive a free month when you subscribe! A new match will be added to the Wrestling Inc. YouTube channel every Friday.

- GCW The Acid Cup 2 got going last night and will continue on today, featuring a 16-person tournament and streaming on Independent Wrestling. The show is closed to the public. Fans can donate and one-hundred percent of the support will go to the wrestlers. The tournament features: Nick Gage, Atticus Cogar, Blake Christian, Allie Kat, Jordan Oliver, Jimmy Lloyd, Chris Dickinson, Matthew Justice, KTB, Sanchez, 1 Called Manders, Shane Mercer, Lucky 13, Benjamin Carter, Cole Radrick, and Ellis Taylor. The first tournament took place back in 2016 where Joey Janela defeated Pinkie Sanchez in the finals.

- Christopher Daniels commented on this week's AEW Dynamite that took place at Daily's Place with no live audience. Daniels and Frankie Kazarian were attacked by the Dark Order after it was revealed Brodie Lee was the Exalted One.

"Mixed feelings as I sit aboard my flight home...Sore & angry after being attacked, but also proud of the company I work for & with. Put in an impossible situation, everyone pulled together & put forth every effort to entertain in these trying times."