March is Women's History Month, and in honor of Women's History Month, WWE.com created a gallery of 45 women that have won either a WWE Championship or a NXT Championship. Many women like Becky Lynch, Chyna and AJ Lee were included on the list, but Michelle McCool noticed that she was omitted from the list, and took to Twitter to voice her displeasure.

McCool tweeted, "Real talk-when you've put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe (simply b/c I'm the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the "women's revolution"-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed"

McCool recently spoke about how she was treated differently in WWE after it was revealed that she was dating The Undertaker. Melina had also recently mentioned that she and McCool were yelled at backstage after their 2009 Night of Champions match.

McCool posted a follow up and wanted to make clear that she was not calling out anyone on the list. She expressed a message for people to understand their own worth and value, writing, "For record....not a shot at ANY girl on this list! Respect to all....just felt the urge to speak up & remind all to "know your worth!" Don't let ANYONE tell you differently! Afterthought? Nobody? NOPE....you ARE WORTHY! #realtalk #stillundertakerswife ??"

Check out her tweets below:

Real talk-when you've put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I'm the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the "women's revolution"-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020