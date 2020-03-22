WWE star Maria Kanellis shared on her Instagram tonight a story about her mother working at a nursing home during COVID-19.

In her post, Maria explained that her mother didn't have to work, but wanted to because she wanted to be there for her coworkers and the residents. She also shared that her mom is the reason why she stays home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Maria posted, "This is my mom with my son Carver.. she hates taking pictures but I love this one of her. Today my mom dropped off flowers and a coloring book to us on our back porch and left. #socialdistancing she also wrote me a note saying I was doing a great job. But all I could think was no, mom you're doing a GREAT job. My mom works in a nursing home. And has been for over 30 years. She is a kind, selfless person and even though they told her she doesn't have to go in right now, she does. Because she doesn't want to leave them short handed. She wants to be there for her coworkers and the residents.

"My mom is a superhero. Always has been, so mom, if I am doing a great job, it's because I learned from you. My mom is why I stay home. She wants to do her job and she is great at it. Love you!! And I can't wait till the kids can hug you again!!!"

Both Maria and her husband, WWE star Mike Kanellis have been updating fans on social media about their time quarantining at home. Mike recently added a photo of his daughter and him watching The Rock Vs. Hulk Hogan WrestleMania X8 match.

Below you can see Maria's post: