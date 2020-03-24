From the moment it was announced that the XFL would allow players to join the NFL, nobody was safe. As long as there was a "credible contractual offer" made, anyone was fair game. It appears one team has taken that to heart.

It was announced that QB P.J. Walker of the Houston Roughnecks has been signed by the Carolina Panthers to a two-year deal.

As a result, the Panthers traded Kyle Allen to the Redskins for a fifth-round pick. This comes after the Panthers signed Teddy Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million deal. Cam Newton is expected to be released or traded following inconsistency and multiple injuries. Walker has reunited with Matt Rhule, who he spent time with while at Temple University.

"I've been through it with him," Walker stated to ESPN. "I know it does work. I know it takes time. You've just got to trust in what he's saying and believe in what he believes, and eventually it will turn. This process is going to be a daily tough grind," Walker said. "You have to get after it. It's going to be a lot of business. Rhule is a business guy who likes to make sure everything gets done the right way. We're going to push each other to get the best out of each player."

After becoming Temple's all-time leader in passing yards (10,273) and wins by a QB (28), Walker was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2017 by the Colts. He was waived many times by the Colts, ultimately getting released in 2019. Walker joined the XFL and dominated the league with the Roughnecks. The XFL season was then cancelled after five weeks due to the coronavirus. Walker ended up finishing the season with a 5-0 record, 1,338 passing yards and 15 touchdowns, leading the league in all three categories.

As of this moment, Walker will be competing against Will Grier for the backup spot.