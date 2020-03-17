Finally, the UFC has followed all the other major sports promotions and declared a delay in events. Three planned cards for the next few weeks have been postponed in hopes of helping to limit the spread of COVID-19.

However, UFC president Dana White is holding firm on the planned April 18 UFC lightweight title fight between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. The bout was scheduled for Brooklyn, but will be moved elsewhere.

"We're postponing the next three events, but Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib, April 18, is still on and that will still happen," White said during an interview with ESPN. "We're going to follow these guidelines to not have more than 10 people in a room and we're hoping this all clears up by April."

Khabib vs. Ferguson has been scheduled numerous times before, with injuries and other issues forcing it to be scrapped. White said that he will do "whatever it takes" to make the bout.

"This fight's going to happen," he added. "No crowd. Probably not even in the United States, but this fight's going to happen."

The UFC had talks to hold an event this Saturday at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma, but with President Donald Trump saying to limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer, White made the decision.