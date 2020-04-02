- This week's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network saw Dexter Lumis make his official TV re-debut with a win over the debuting Jake Atlas.

Lumis, formerly known as Samuel Shaw, has had his character re-done a bit as the announcers focused on the mystery surrounding him. Lumis was defeated by Bronson Reed during the July 17, 2019 NXT episode, but he wasn't brought back to TV until this week, and this was billed as his debut. This was also Atlas' TV debut. He just made his NXT in-ring live event debut back in late January.

Above is footage of tonight's Lumis vs. Atlas match from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University.

- WWE on-air talent and SiriusXM host Sam Roberts did commentary on this week's NXT episode, calling the action from the empty NXT Arena at Full Sail University with Tom Phillips.

Sam noted before the show that Triple H made the call to put him on the show. He wrote, "Big night folks! @TripleH has decided to make a dream come true & put yours truly in the NXT commentary booth tonight. Tune in for a North American Championship Triple Threat Match, a women's gauntlet match & the Last Professional Broadcaster behind the mic. 8pm et on USA!"

Sam then thanked everyone after the show and pointed to how he trended worldwide on Twitter.

"Thanks everybody, and I do mean everybody. What a night. #WeAreNXT," he tweeted.

Sam calling the show was a change as last week's episode was called by Tom and Byron Saxton. The March 18 show featured Triple H and Tom. The regular announce team of Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix hasn't been used since the March 11 episode due to the coronavirus pandemic.

You can see Sam's tweets below:

