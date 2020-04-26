WWE announced SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons for this week's episode of SmackDown. The match is a non-title match too.

The promotion tweeted, "The Forgotten Sons look to put a halt to #TheNewDay's momentum in a non-title tag team encounter THIS Friday night on #SmackDown!"

Below you can read the updated card for Friday:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Baron Corbin

* Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

* Mandy Rose vs. Carmella (Money in the Bank Qualifying Match)

* The New Day vs. The Forgotten Sons