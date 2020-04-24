The Netflix movie on the life of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is currently in the scripting stage, according to Screen Rant.

Actor Chris Hemsworth, who will be starring as Hogan, spoke with Screen Rant to promote Extraction, and said he hasn't seen a script for the Hogan movie yet.

"Look, I haven't read a script yet," Hemsworth said. "I know it's being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now."

While the movie is still in the early stages, Hemsworth said he's excited to play Hogan, and is intrigued by the world of pro wrestling.

"I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before," Hemsworth said. "I'm as intrigued as you are."

Netflix has the exclusive life rights to the story of The Hulkster. The movie will cover his early years in pro wrestling, beginning in the 1970s, and through his rise to the top of WWE in the 1980s.

Hogan is serving as a consultant and Executive Producer for the film, while Eric Bischoff is also a producer. Actor Bradley Cooper is involved as a producer as well. Scott Silver and John Pollono are writing the script, while Todd Phillips is set to direct. Stay tuned for updates on the film.