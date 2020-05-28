Cody Rhodes defeated Lancer Archer at Double or Nothing to become the inaugural AEW TNT Champion. On this week's Dynamite, Cody talked about what his plans are for the AEW TNT Championship.

He said that he would be a defending champion. He plans on defending the title every week and it would be an open challenge.

On the same episode, Jungle Boy won a Battle Royal earning himself the right to challenge for Cody's title. Their match is set up for next week's Dynamite.

Cody affirmed his sentiment on Twitter. He tweeted, "Open. To. All." The tweet received and his open challenge caught a lot of buzz including from a former WWE Superstar and one of his close friends.

The former Zack Ryder, Matt Cardona, sent out a tweet after Cody declared that the AEW TNT Championship will be defended in an open challenge format. He simply tweeted, "Open challenge," with the eyeball emoji giving fans a tease about possibly debuting on AEW.

Ryder was released from WWE a part of the massive budget cuts in April. He will become a free agent on July 18th when his 90 day non-compete expires.

You can view Cody and Cardona's tweets below: